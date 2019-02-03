Gloria Regina Gardiner (Christie) passed away peacefully at Saratoga Hospital on January 24, 2019 at the age of 79. She was married to Richard Gardiner for 49 years until he passed away in 2014. Born in Amsterdam, NY, Gloria was a resident of Saratoga for over 40 years. She worked as a receptionist at the Registrar's Office at Skidmore College for many years where she enjoyed being the friendly face that greeted the students with their questions and concerns before retiring. She is survived by her sons, Kurt Gardiner of Hoboken, NJ, Erik and Marie Gardiner Brookline, MA. Her sister, Carol and William Foster of Germantown, NY, and their children, Kimberly Groom, Bill Foster and Laura Foster; her brother, Bruce and Roslyn Christie of Albany, NY, her sister-in-law, Gail Gardiner and Judith Sigler Tucson, AZ and numerous cousins in the Amsterdam, NY area. Gloria's passions were many including home decorating, knitting, skiing, rubber stamping, collecting numerous figurines and being a most gracious hostess at many holiday parties. She did some travel with Russia, Germany and Lithuania being key destinations. Her favorite site was The Hill of Crosses near Vilnius, Lithuania where she had a profoundly deep spiritual experience she remarked about often. Her most important wish came true when both sons obtained college degrees. A self-described "people person" Gloria was known for being very welcoming and kind to all she met. Her final residence was at Woodlawn Commons in Saratoga Springs where she resided under great care since June 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Presbyterian - New England Congregational Church, PNECC 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with memo "Gloria Gardiner Senior Care". A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Presbyterian - New England Congregational Church, 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs. All are invited to attend and share their memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.tunsionfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary