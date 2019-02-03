Irene DeBoer, 88, passed away on January 06, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Frederick DeBoer. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 10, 1930 to Henry and Mary Brierly, she spent her first 20 some years in Massachusetts. After graduating from Commerce High School in Worchester, she went on to Worchester State Teachers College, where she earned a Teaching degree and met her future husband, Frederick DeBoer, a student attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Irene excelled at Worchester State, chosen by her classmates to be Class Secretary and "Queen of the May." While at Worchester State, Irene developed her love of teaching, a skill she would continue to apply long after leaving the world of formal education. Upon graduation in 1952, Irene accepted a teaching position in Grafton, MA. Irene and Fred were married in Worchester, MA and later moved to Niskayuna, NY in 1962 where they raised their two sons for the next 33 years. Irene joined the Niskayuna School System as a substitute teacher. She stepped up to teaching full time and used her salary to fund the family's first trip to Europe. This broadened the family's horizons and allowed her to pursue her love of European History. While at home, her extra-curricular activities including antiquing, teaching rug braiding, and running a home decorating business, all while expanding her artistic skills in areas such as house sketches and hooked rugs. Her family enjoyed a lifetime of boating and camping at Lake George, and much hiking and mountain climbing in the Adirondacks. Upon Fred's retirement in 1993, they moved to East Orleans where they both became very active in numerous community activities including the Orleans Historical Society, the Nauset Newcomers, Habitat for Humanity and volunteering in the classrooms of local schools. Retirement also allowed Irene to pursue her artistic interests in many areas including watercolor painting, oil painting and theorem painting. Her artistic talents only complemented her musical skills as a self-taught pianist. Irene also taught an Antiques Class for many years as part of the Lifetime Learning Program at Snow Library. Throughout their married life, the DeBoer's enjoyed the theater, concerts, museum going and traveling with family and friends. Travel was always enlightening, but "home is where the heart is." Home is the reproduction Cape Cod house Irene and Fred created in 1984 and enjoyed as a joint hobby ever since. Irene was predeceased by her husband Fred, son, Douglas; sister, Jean and brother, Dick. She is survived by her cousin, Pat (Arthur); son, David (Kim); grandsons, Michael, Myles and Scott, granddaughter, Kate, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. Joan of Arc in Orleans, MA at 11 a.m. on 04/27/2019. Burial at the Orleans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the preferred . For online condolences and directions, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary