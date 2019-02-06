Mrs. Irene F. Kuchis, 85, of Donnan Rd., Hagaman, passed away Monday evening, February 4, 2019 at the River Ridge Living Center, Amsterdam, following a brief illness. Irene married Robert F. Kuchis on August 30, 1959. He passed away February 27, 1993. Survivors include her two sons, Alexander "Alex" Kuchis and his wife, Lisa of Hagaman, NY and Francis "Frank" Kuchis and his wife, Susan also of Hagaman, NY. Cherished grandchildren, Abigail and Alyssa Kuchis and Emily (Jacob) Elrod. A great-grandson, Owen Robert Elrod. Her brother, Joseph Rogers and a sister, Lenora Niemietz. Nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, Hagaman, NY with Father O. Robert DeMartinis as celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday February 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hagaman Volunteer Fire Department, 126 S. Pawling St., PO Box 328, Hagaman, NY 12086. or to a . Interment will be at a later date in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Amsterdam, NY. Please leave condolences online at www.brbsfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary