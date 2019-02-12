James Addison Eberle, 75, formerly of Schenectady, NY, passed away on February 7, 2019 after a long illness. Born to James W. Eberle and Betty Fuller Eberle on July 3, 1943, Jim attended Schenectady public schools, graduating from Linton High School, before matriculating at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Jim had a varied career, first as an investigative reporter, then moving on to public relations including speech, financial and newsletter writing for the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C. Jim was passionate about classical music. He loved to take his children and grandchildren to performances of the National and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras. He was also an avid reader and an amateur photographer. Jim is survived by his daughters, Amy Bray (Kevin), Kristin Panousos (Jim), and Katherine Pelosi (Rob); sisters, Patricia Eberle and Nancy Eberle; grandchildren, Christina and Christopher Panousos. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065 on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. Donations in memory of James A. Eberle may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, AFTD, Radnor Station Building 2 Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary