James F. Moon, 76, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away February 3, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1942, to the late Arthur and Mary (Shannon) Moon in Schenectady, NY. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cathy (nee Catherine Cornell); daughter, Margaret Moon; son, James (Alice) Moon; grandchildren, Courtney and Casey Wilson, Connor and Abigail Moon; brothers, Thomas (Judy) and Joseph (Helen) Moon, and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by brother, Arthur (Sheila) Moon. Jim & Cathy moved to Hutchinson Island, Florida, in 1995, after Jim retired from the State of New York as a Computer Systems Analyst. They spent summers at their camp on Sacandaga Lake near Fish House, NY. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. To share a message with the family online, please visit www.yatesfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the ().
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019