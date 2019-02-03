Dominican Sister of Peace, Sister Jean (Mary Mark) Kinney died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. She was born in 1929 in Ironton, OH and in 1954 entered the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de'Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. Sister Jean has degrees from the College of St. Rose and LaSalle College, CCD certifications from Siena College and CPE from Central Islip Psychiatric Center. She ministered in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. She served as Coordinator of Religious Education, as Pastoral Associate, Pastoral Counselor, was Director at the Dominican Pastoral Counseling Center in Scotia, New York and on the Retreat Staff at the Dominican Sisters Retreat Center in Niskayuna, New York. Sr. Jean served within the Albany Diocese for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Norma Elberfeld Kinney; her brother, Fr. Francis Kinney, CPPS and her sisters, Henrietta Hanifin and Marsha Morgan. She is survived by nieces and nephews. In celebration of Sister Jean's life, a Sharing of Stories will be held at 1 p.m. followed by Eucharist at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Dominican Retreat and Conference Center in Niskayuna, NY. Burial at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY will be on Wednesday, February 6 at 10 a.m. Memorial gifts in Sr. Jean's memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary