Jean Bennis, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Loretta and Henry Becker, brother, Richard Becker, sister, Ruth Wickstrom and sister-in-law, Betty. Jean was employed for many years at General Electric, where she met her late husband, John, whom she was married to for 58 years before he passed. They have two loving children, James and Janice. Jean was employed as a Guidance secretary at Bishop Gibbons High School and later in the Union College Admissions office, where she retired from. Jean leaves behind her daughter, Janice Kane and son-in-law, Rich of Hopkinton, MA, and three grandsons whom she adored, Ryan, Gregory and Richie; and a son, James Bennis and daughter-in-law, Wendy of Orlando, FL. Services were held privately. Burial took place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Jean's children would like to thank Bonnie Greulich and Terri Bacchi for their loving, caring companionship that they have shown their mom. They have become their extended family members. Additionally, the children would like to thank Kevin Carroll who has been a constant source of all around support over the years. Also, AnnMarie Robinson, who has been a huge resource; and John Fowler who has made Mom look her best for over 50 years. They also want to acknowledge all of Jean's friends who have stayed in touch with her. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205. To share condolences online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019