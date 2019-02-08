John Alvarez, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. He was born on March 11, 1923 in Amsterdam, NY to the late Francisco and Isabel (Aranus) Alvarez. John was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and entered the Navy serving from 1943 – 1945 as a Radioman 2nd class. He moved to Manassas Park in 1959 and served from 1969 -1973 on the Manassas Park Council. He worked at MelPar and then Washington Virginia Hospital until his retirement. Mr. Alvarez was on the UOSA Board and was a member of the American Legion Post 116, VFW 1811 and 8947 and the Louisa AARP Chapter 3049. John was an avid reader and enjoyed playing BINGO. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; his wife, Theresa Mae Alvarez and brother, Frank Alvarez. Survivors include two children, Patricia Wilcox of Manassas Park, Virginia and Charles Alvarez and wife Linda of Bumpass, Virginia; five grandchildren, Chris Alvarez and wife Judy of Warrenton, Virginia, Kim Wickens and husband Chuck of Mechanicsville, Virginia, John Little and wife Jessica of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Torres and husband Douglas of Bristow, Virginia and Jessica Ramey and husband Mike of Linden, Virginia and nine great-grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, Allison, Nicole, Ryan, Justin, Austin, Isabella and Payton; great-great-grandchild, Scarlett; two sisters, Mary Sternberg of Mesa, AZ and Juana Maliszewski of Burnt Hills, NY. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas where a prayer service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia with military honors. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers, or contributions to American Legion Post 116, P.O. Box 859, Mineral, Virginia 23117 in loving memory of John Alvarez. Condolences may be sent to www.pricefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary