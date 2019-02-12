John L. Walter of Tamarac, Florida, formerly of Scotia/Glenville, New York, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2019 in Tamarac, FL at the age of 91 years surrounded by his loving family. After serving in the Navy, John earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Metallurgical Engineering from Michigan Technological University, graduating in 1951. He began his stellar career at the General Electric Company's Corporate Research and Development Laboratory in Niskayuna, New York, in 1951 where he spent his entire career, retiring in 1991. During his tenure at General Electric he secured more than 20 patents, worked to develop metal alloys for jet engine fan blades and was a pioneer in the field of growing metal crystals. In 1987, John was the recipient of the Distinguished Career Award of the Hudson-Mohawk Chapter of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineering. John was often called upon to speak about his work at symposiums around the world. John loved sailing on Galway Lake and the Great Sacandaga Lake. He was a talented tenor, singing for years with the Mohawk Valley Chorus and the Burnt Hills Oratorio, traveling to Italy twice on concert tours. After retiring, he earned his recreational pilots license and flew single engine planes out of the Saratoga County Airport. John was a devoted family man and will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his surviving children, daughter, Nancy L. Franzese and sons, Mark O. Walter and Robert C. Walter; nephew, Ronald W. Burch and granddaughters, Nicole K. Stephenson, Lauren J. Carroll, Bryn E. Walter and grandson, Aaron T. Walter. John was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara J. Walter and his son, Timothy J. Walter. Donations in memory of John L. Walter may be made to Vitas Healthcare at University Hospital Medical Center, 7201 N. University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary