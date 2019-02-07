John R. Edwards, 95, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was born in Union City, New Jersey to the late Samuel and Mary Edwards. He was married to the late Esther Edwards. They were happily married for 69 years. John honorably served his country during World War II. He was a prisoner of War in Germany. He received the Purple Heart, 2 Air Medals, the Oak Leaf Cluster, and 3 Bronze Battle Stars. He was a past commander at VFW post 6140 in New York City. Locally, he was a member of the Guilderland Elks Lodge 2480, and a communicant at St. Madeleine Sophie Church. He loved to travel with Esther across the country many times over. Coast to coast, border to border, John and Esther traveled wherever their family was located to spend time with them. He is survived by his sons, John A. (Eileen) Edwards and Joseph (Melinda) Edwards, and his former daughter-in-law, Sharon Trombley; his grandchildren, Karen (Robert Kubiak), John, and Michelle Edwards, Kristen and Andrea Edwards, and Sarah (Chris) Greaves and Esther Edwards, and his great-grandchildren, Bronwen and Fiona Kubiak, and Izaiah and Izaria Greaves. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Mary; his loving wife, Esther; and his son, Thomas Edwards. A service will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary