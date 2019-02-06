John (Buddy) Salemme, of Woodhall Lane, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on May 3rd, 1931 and raised in Endicott, NY. When he was 18, his father told him to get a job or get out. That turned out to be a good incentive, so he joined the Army, fought in Korea and was wounded for which he received a Purple Heart, a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He received his education through the GI bill: a BS in Business from Ithaca College, Masters in Education from Albany State and a Masters in Guidance from the University of Buffalo. He was the Director of Student Services for a year At Hudson Valley Community College and then spent the next 32 years at Mont Pleasant HS in Schenectady NY. He loved working with and helping the kids and formed some lasting friendships with many of his former students. Once the nest was empty, he and Penny enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy. John loved to cook, make wine and play Bocce. If there is garlic in heaven, he will not miss a beat. Most of all he loved hanging out with his grandchildren. He survived by his wife of 60 years, Penny Bosse Salemme; and his children, John Salemme II of Central Square, NY, Paul Salemme (Jet Imee Flores) of Lafayette, California, Rebecca Salemme Frey (Kim Baines) of Clifton Park and Annie (Chris) Salemme Miller of Flemington, NJ. He was "Nonno" to Ketti and Christopher Salemme, Brandon, Sarah and Ben Frey and LTJG Caroline (USCG), Moira, Amelia, Nathaniel, Luke, Noah and Kevin Miller. He was predeceased by his parents, Madeline (Komar) and Anthony Salemme; his sister, Mary DiSerio and his brother, Nicholas Salemme. Funeral services will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment with military honors will be at Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. One of his favorite things to do while on his morning walk, was to give "cookies" to the neighborhood dogs so in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Adirondack Save a Stray, 4880 Rt 9N, Corinth, NY 12822. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary