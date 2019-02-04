|
Jordan Brigadier, 32, of Campus Drive died Friday, February 1, 2019. Jordan was born on October 21, 1986 in Niskayuna and was the loving son of Dianna Karwowski Brigadier of Cobleskill and Ben Brigadier of Middleburgh. Private services will be held at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. The family requests that in Jordan's memory, contributions may be made to Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, Inc., PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019