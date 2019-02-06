Joseph S. Kislowski, 93, passed away on February 2, 2019 at Ellis Hospital with his family at his side. Born in Schenectady to Joseph and Alexandra (Barnowski) Kislowski on May 8, 1925, he attended Schenectady Vocational High School. At the age of 17, in 1942 enlisted in the U.S.M.C. Joseph served his country faithfully during WWII in the Pacific Theatre- Marshall Islands and was wounded in Okinowa, Japan in June 1945. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and was discharged in 1946. He was united in marriage to Irene Dworakowski in 1948. Joe worked as a welder in the Steam Turbine Division at G.E. in Schenectady from 1946-1985. His passions were fishing with his family and tending his amazing garden. Joe was a member of The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Casmir, Edward and Stanley Kislowski and his sisters, Jean LaRocca, Genevieve Kislowski and Irene Altieri. Surviving is his beloved wife of 70 years, Irene; children, Karen (Alan) Miller of Queensbury, NY, Joseph Kislowski "Joe Kaye" of Lake George, Doreen (Daniel) Spoor of Rochester, NY and Jane (James) Harding of Clifton Park. He leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren, Kristi (Kyle) Brock, Laura (Jon) McDonald, Ryan Miller, Lisa (Thomas) Weber, Dillon, Brian and Kendra Harding, Heather (Marc) Vitticore and Daniel (Kara) Spoor; his cherished great-grandchildren, Mandy Miller, Sean Culligan, Riley and Kenna McDonald, Luke and Blake Vittacore and Vivienne Spoor. Full Military honors will be granted on May 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. in Schuylerville (Town of Saratoga) NY. Please meet at the cemetery information office at 2:15 p.m. A procession will follow to the committal service shelter with Marine Honors. Online condolences may be expressed to the Kislowski Family at the funeral home website: www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary