Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Julia M. Stone Obituary
Julia M. Stone, 89, of Schenectady, died February 7 at Ellis Hospital after a long battle with pulmonary disease. Born May 19, 1929, to Hans and Margaret Karl of Schenectady, Julia graduated from Nott Terrace High School and in 1949 married Robert J. Stone, who predeceased her in 1998. She was a lifelong Schenectady resident and a huge supporter of her community, serving for many years on the city Planning Commission and as a member of the Central Park Rose Garden Restoration Committee. She also was president of the local Epilepsy Foundation chapter, vice president of the 12309 Neighborhood Association, and a member of the Schenectady Heritage Advisory Council, the Mayor's Committee for Downtown Schenectady, and Retree Schenectady. Julia also volunteered at the Whitney Book Corner. Julia worked for 16 years for the Girl Scouts, retiring in 1985 as a field executive. She also worked at General Electric, Carl Company, Wallace Armer Hardware, and the Van Dyck restaurant. She is survived by two sons, Jim Stone of Washington, D.C., and Larry Stone (Julie) of Endwell, N.Y., and a daughter, Wendy Stevens (Mike) of Whitesboro, N.Y.; grandchildren Clare (Chris) Haynes of Johnson City, N.Y., Lauren Stone (Bill) of Hallstead, Pa., David (Danyelle) Stevens of Verona, N.Y., Michael Stevens of Whitesboro, Robert Stevens (Autumn) of Whitesboro, and Tracy Stevens of Whitesboro; five great-grandchildren; nephews John (Gail) Karl of Niskayuna, Bob (Ellen) Stone of Rotterdam, Bill Stone of Rotterdam, and Gary Flynn of South Hadley, Mass.; a niece, Linda Nuzback of Rotterdam; and her special friend Kevin Murtagh of Schenectady. She was predeceased by her brother, Ernest Karl. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, at 2:30 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Rose Garden Restoration Committee, P.O. Box 3814, Schenectady 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
