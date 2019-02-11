Kenneth R. Sharadin, Jr. 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in West Springfield, Massachusetts on Friday, February 14, 1936, he was the son of Kenneth and Effie Sharadin, Sr most notably of 19 Front St, Ballston Spa. Ken was a printer by trade. He started his career at the Journal Press in Ballston Spa and later worked for Denton Publications, Acme Press, Saratoga Printing and WSWHE BOCES print shop, retiring in 1999. Ken enjoyed racing and worked the infield at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta. On September 7, 1957, Ken married Beverley Noyes and they spent 53 wonderful years together, until she passed away in 2010. Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ballston Spa and in 1977 was a founding member of the Old Stone Church. He was always there to lend a hand at the church and was the "Master flipper" at the pancake suppers. He was an Explorer, a Boy Scout in Troop 1 and Troop Leader for Troop 26. Ken was a member of the Buckskin Hunt Club for 31 years, and a 40 year member of the Capital District Club of Printing House Craftsmen. He was proud member of the NRA. Ken was a Mopar enthusiast which included a 1956 Chrysler Town and Country Hemi station wagon and Dodge Omni. He enjoyed traveling, photography, hunting, genealogy, and driving his white "toy" Omni. He was a mentor to all and a loving father and family man. Ken is survived by his children Mark Sharadin (Cheryl) of Ballston Spa, Mike Sharadin (Bonnie) of Mechanicville, Mary Keroack of Mechanicville and Martha Dietrich (Kim) of Edinburg; grandchildren Monique Harper (Christopher), Jessika McNaughton (Mark), Joshua Dietrich, Travis Keroack, Morgan Sharadin, Shelbie Sharadin, William Sharadin (Chelsea), Jacob Dietrich, and Dakota Sharadin; and 11 great grandchildren. The Family would like to thank Marge Whinnery for being a friend/companion to our father, the Home Health Aids and Wesley Health Care Center of Saratoga for the excellent care they provided to him during his stay. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16 at the Old Stone Church, 159 Stone Church Road, Ballston Spa, reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Old Stone Church. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary