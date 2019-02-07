Home

United Methodist Church
101 Milton Ave
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ballston Spa United Methodist Church
101 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY
Leslie Joy Brown, 64, passed away on February 3, 2019. Born in Gloversville, the daughter of Hubert C. and Eleanor L. Brown, she graduated from Gloversville High School and later attended the Fashion Institute of Technology. Leslie enjoyed singing with the Battenkill Chorale and especially loved spending time with her beloved cats, Holly and Mishe. She is survived by her brother, Christopher (Kathryn) Brown of Galway; her son, Nicholas Brodsky and daughter, Eva Baumann; as well as her grandchildren, Maddox Brodsky, Elizabeth Armer and Stephanie Armer. A church service will be held at Ballston Spa United Methodist Church, 101 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY on February 11th, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019
