Lucas Daniel Rockwood, 33, unexpectedly passed away February 1, 2019. Born on October 8, 1985 at his family home in Galway, NY, he was the son of Anne and the late Greg Rockwood. Luke graduated from Galway High School. From an early age, Luke had a passion for carpentry. This led him to a career in construction, working for his brother, his own company and most recently Teakwood Builders. Luke had a tremendous love for his family, and especially had a blast with kids. On July 1, 2018, Luke married his soul mate, the love of his life Amanda Crozier. Luke was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. His infectious laugh and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him. His grandfather Alan Rockwood; his father, Greg Rockwood and his niece, Alyena Rockwood predeceased Luke. Luke is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda; his mother, Anne Rockwood; siblings, Heather (Robert) Rogers, Joshua (Stefanie) Rockwood, Jacob (Kyla) Rockwood and; grandparents, Emanuel and Marilyn Aragosa, and June Schmitt; nieces and nephews, Isaiah, Miles, Isla; Hunter, Roman; Caroline, Alex, Isabelle; in-laws, Dan and Lorraine Crozier; sister-in-law, Meghan Crozier, and brother-in-law, Danny Crozier. His memory will also be cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Lucas at The West Charlton United Presbyterian Church, 1331 Sacandaga Road, West Charlton, NY 12010. Calling hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7. Memorial contributions in memory of Luke may be made to the . His family and friends will be walking in his memory at the annual Heart Walk. Visit www2.heart.org/goto/ArterialMotives to make a donation. We ask that you take a moment to hug your loved ones. Time waits for no one.