Maria M. Mastroianni, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born in Settefrati, Italy to the late Achille and Filomena Fannone Malizia. She was happily married to the late Ralph J. Mastroianni. They were married for 49 years. She worked at Northeastern Industrial Park and Schenectady Savings Bank until her retirement in 1980. She enjoyed gardening on the days with beautiful weather. She loved going to Rivers and Saratoga Casino. Above all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially cooking meals for them. She is survived by her caring daughters; Anna Marie (Anthony) Tubelli, and Diane Mastroianni (Leslie Thompson), her daughter-in-law, Antonietta Mastroianni, her grandchildren; Amanda (Joshua) Rice, Andrew Tubelli, Michael Doherty, Daniel (Christina) Doherty, David Mastroianni, Julianna Mastroianni, great-grandchildren; Olivia Rice, and Gabriella Rice, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Peter Mastroianni, her brothers; Louis Malizia, and Diamante Malizia, and her sister, Cesidia D'Amario. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Ellis Hospital C-1 Nursing Station and the Teresian House staff for their care and compassion during Maria's illness. Calling hours will be held at Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. in Rotterdam from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service taking place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Cyril's and Method Cemetery. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019