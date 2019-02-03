Mary M. Dziadul, 95, of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and who also resided in Scotia, New York for over 50 years, passed away on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey. Visitation will be held at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Scotia, NY 12302 on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Scotia NY 12302 on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. She will then be laid to rest with her husband, Edward I. Dziadul, at The Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery at 2501 Troy-Schenectady Road, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Mary was born in Horná Štubna, Czechoslovakia to parents Johanna and Josef Schmidt-Rusnak on November 30th, 1923. Her family relocated to the United States when Mary was 13 years old. She was married to the late Edward I. Dziadul in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 31st, 1947. She resided in Scotia, New York until 2001, when she moved to New Jersey to be near her daughter and her family. Mary was a homemaker, and loved to cook and bake. She followed her mother's recipes in making the best desserts, cookies, and pastries. Mary and her husband Ed were Polka enthusiasts. They spent many Sunday afternoons attending Polka dances all over New York's capitol region and beyond. Mary is survived by her daughter, Victoria L. Burnham, son-in-law Peter F. Burnham, and her loving, devoted grandsons, David E. Burnham and William C. Burnham of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, as well as her step-granddaughter, Kristine (Nathan) Marceca and their three daughters, Samantha, Evelyn, and Vivian, of Arlington, Virginia. Also surviving are Mary's sister-in-law, Carol Rusznak, her niece Linda Rusznak, of Hawley, Pennsylvania, and her nephew Richard Rusznak, of Whippany, New Jersey. Other surviving relatives include Mary's niece, Jeanette Lackey and her family, of Exeter, New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Helen Schmidt, Richard Rusznak, John Rusnak, and Joseph Schmidt, as well as her niece, Lauren Rusznak. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Soldier Solutions: Operation Companion, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or the . Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary