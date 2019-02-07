Mary T. Barber, 88, of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019, at her home. Mary was born in Albany, the daughter of Walter and Kathryn Beckerle. Mary graduated from The College of Saint Rose, and was an editor at Businessweek magazine before starting a family. Mary was a Eucharistic Minister and served in pastoral ministry at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for many years. Mary is survived by her husband, George H. Barber, and her sister, Alma (Anthony) Feeney of Guilderland, and predeceased by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Mackey and Edith Beckerle. She is survived by her sons, George H. Barber, Jr., Matthew J. Barber, and Peter G. (Catherine) Barber of Guilderland, and her daughters Kathryn Barber of Albany and Mary T. (Mark) Giordano of Guilderland, and six grandchildren Elizabeth and Gregory Barber, and Therese, Joseph, Kathryn and John Giordano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Friday, February 8th at 11 a.m. at The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas (formerly St. Patrick's Church) and calling hours on Thursday, February 7th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave. Interment will be at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Albany. Memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be sent to Family Promise of the Capital Region, 738 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary