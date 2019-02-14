Patricia L. Duval went home to God on February 9, 2019, after a long illness. Always the loving Mom, daughter, sister and grandmother and aunt. Patti was always so very selfless. Her love, compassion and devotion to others is what mattered the most to Patti. Patti was born in 1947 to Violet & Henry Moran and raised in Schenectady. She graduated from Notre Dame High School. She lived in Schenectady for most of her life, before moving to Fultonville, NY in the early 2000's. There, she enjoyed the country life with her companion, Walter Fick. They raised chickens and ducks and had many dogs and cats. As the wife to the late Schenectady Police Detective Alfred J. Duval "AJ", Patti & Al loved the joy of auto racing and their need for speed, belonging to many local racing clubs. Patti spent many years as a homemaker, raising sons Andre and Matthew, after entering the workforce, becoming a para-professional with the Schenectady City School District. This position became so very important to Patti, as she was able to affect the lives of countless children. One child in particular whom she helped was Peter. She and Alfred wound up adopting Peter in the mid 90's. After her retirement from the Schenectady City School District, she continued her lifetime passion of cooking at Hillview Tavern, were she developed many friendships. Patti taught ceramics from her home for many years. She enjoyed spontaneous road trips with her family and attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events. She also enjoyed going to the casinos. Besides her husband Alfred, she was predeceased by her sister, Cathy. Patti is survived by her sons, Andre (Lori), Matthew (Jennifer) and Peter Morrell; her brothers, Richard (Donna) Moran, Thomas Moran & Paul (Patti) Moran; two sister in-laws, Mary Maines & Jeanne Henderson, her companion, Walter; grandchildren, Alyssa, Derek, Braden, Gianna and Sadie, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patti's memory may be made to the , 155 Washington Avenue, Albany, New York 12210. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary