After a weekend surrounded by his beloved family and filled with stories, laughter and tears, Dr. Paul J. Loatman Jr., 75, of Park Ave., passed away Monday morning, Feb. 4th, from Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Born in Washington, DC, April 18, 1943, son of the late Paul and Joyce Loatman, Sr., Paul and family grew up in Lansingburgh, he was a graduate of Catholic Central High, Siena College with a double major of English and History in 1965, his Masters Degree from Fordham University in American History in 1969 and his Doctorate from SUNY Albany, achieved with a thesis on Social Mobility of Ethnic Groups in Mechanicville in 1973. A highly respected educator and Head of the Upper School at Doane Stuart for many years, Paul had taught a variety of subjects, including American History and Government, Bioethics, Economics, Current World Affairs and Man's Search For Meaning. He was also an adjunct professor at Union College, SUNY Albany, Schenectady Community College, and The College of Saint Rose. A gifted teacher, Dr. Loatman brought American history to life for countless students and pushed them to develop the ability to think critically about the world they lived in. In 2013, Paul published Images of America Mechanicville, a complete history of his adopted residence. He also wrote many feature articles for the Mechanicville Express. The City of Mechanicville's Historian, Paul had answers to any questions concerning his beloved city. He also contributed to the Brookside Museum of Ballston Spa and to other historical societies. He was a consultant to the state's Martin Luther King Jr. Institute for Nonviolence. Paul was a coach for the Mechanicville Babe Ruth baseball squads, winning several league titles. Maintaining the connection to his Lansingburgh roots, Paul was actively involved and enjoyed gatherings of the Friends of 112th St group. A communicant and lector of All Saints on the Hudson Church and Church of the Transfiguration, Paul enjoyed his daily walks and his meet and greet with neighbors and friends. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara DeVito Loatman, proud children, David and Sheila Loatman, Deborah and Joseph Macfarlane, Ann Marie and Greg Hacic, Christopher and Robin Loatman. Loving grandchildren, Bailey, Evie, Riley and Sophie Loatman, Emily Rose, Christie and Paul Macfarlane, Jane, Kate, Anthony and Maggie Hacic, John and Grace Loatman. Siblings, Bruce, Karl, Ed, Tom and John Loatman, Stephanie Gamel, Candace Glass, Nancy Thomas, Mary Barbara Schraml, Denise Loatman and Elizabeth Slater, along with many nieces, nephews and families. Also in-laws, Dominick and Patsy DeVito and Angela Monaco and families. Paul was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Lauren Loatman, in-law parents, Angelo and Barbara DeVito and brother-in-law, John DeVito. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St.., Mechanicville, with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Calling hours at All Saints Church on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Paul would have asked for contributions be made to the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, 6 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118, all in loving memory of Dr. Paul J. Loatman, Jr. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019