Rev. Plesimene Cajuste died peacefully in the arms of her children on Monday January 28th 2019. She was born Plesimene Jean Jacques in Saint Marc, Haiti. She was a beloved, daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and minister. Rev. Plesimene was predeceased by her husband Bishop Delinois Cajuste. Rev. Plesimene, better known as Sister (Soeur) Cajuste was a successful entrepreneur with a Master's Degree in Education. She was a minister, a teacher, a nurse, a Church administrator, Ladies Ministry director. She was the pioneer of a Couples Retreat that helped restore many marriages. She is survived by her children, Dr. Rose M. Cajuste Bonheur, and spouse Pastor Roberto, Pastor Miriam Cajuste, David Cajuste, and spouse Ruth, Emmanuel Cajuste and spouse Adriana, Pastor Delinois Jr. and wife Anne and Rose Samuelle Cajuste Gayle; her six grandchildren, her sister, Marie Ange and niece, Patricia. The family wishes to thank all her Church members and the staff at Wingate for their care and love. Visitation will be held at Reach Out Church, 240 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park, NY on Saturday, February 9 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from the church. Entombment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Ave., Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Touching Lives Around the World, a charitable organization in Poughkeepsie, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary