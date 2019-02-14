Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Rachel L. Phillips

Rachel L. Phillips Obituary
Rachel L. Phillips, 95, of Glenville, passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, Rachel was a graduate of Draper High School in Rotterdam and later received her bachelor's degree from Ellis School of Nursing. Rachel was a longtime member of East Glenville Community Church, She served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and was also a volunteer at Vacation Bible School. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles L. Phillips, who died in 1999; her son, John; parents, Robert and Nellie Williams Hickok and three siblings. Rachel is survived by her children, Kathy Liska, Michael (Elizabeth) Phillips, Philip Phillips, Karen (Kirk) Moeller and David (Cindy) Phillips; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Colonie.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
