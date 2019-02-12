Richard C. "Mike" Fritz, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home and surrounded by the love of his family at his side. "Mike" (as many family and friends referred to him) was a lifelong resident of Schenectady. He graduated from St. Joseph's School where he proudly performed his duties as an altar boy at St. Joseph's Church. Mike was later drafted after high school into the U.S Army where he received an Honorary Discharge in 1947. Following his service in the Army, he was hired as an apprentice in the Tool & Die Division at the General Electric Company, Schenectady, NY holding additional supervisory roles before leaving in 1971. Mike later served as the Executive Director for the Consulting Engineers Council of New York State, serving in that capacity until his retirement in 1996. As the Executive Director, he led the organization through a strong period of growth and made many great friends during his time of this life. Mike was proud to serve his community through many years of public service. He served as a Town Councilman in Niskayuna ('63-'65) rising to Supervisor ('65-67'). He was elected to the County Board of Representatives and was appointed Chairman in 1975. He then went on to become the Commissioner of Aviation at the Schenectady County Airport, a position he held until 1985. Mike took great pride in his ten-year position as a Commissioner for Niskayuna Fire District #1. In all, Mike gave 33 years of his life to public service to the residents of Niskayuna. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Agatha Fritz. Mike was also predeceased by his first wife, Mary Poersch Fritz; his brother, Earl Fritz, and his sister, Miriam Batzinger. Mike had a wonderful life filled with the love of the outdoors, enjoying boating for many years on Sacandaga Lake and Lake George. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, was an avid Yankee fan, and always looked forward to the NCAA basketball tournament. Mike was a man of great faith and an active member of St. Helen's/St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish where he served for many years as a communicant and lecturer. He was a member of the Knights of St. John and a past member/President of the Niskayuna Rotary Club. He enjoyed a good joke, loved puttering around the house, and had a great ability to fix or build anything. Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Carroll-Fritz; children, Richard C. Fritz, Jr. (Linda) Niskayuna, Mary Anne Fritz (Deb Erdner), Niskayuna, Julia DeBlase, Niskayuna, Patricia Fritz (Linda Brown), Niskayuna, Carol Braungart (Greg), Niskayuna, NY and Robert F. Fritz, (Margaret), Loudonville. Mike is also survived by his step-sons, William H. Carroll (Nancy) Wakefield Ma, Thomas G. Carroll (Kathleen) Rye NY, Christopher J. Carroll (Jennifer) Lake Placid, NY, Dennis E. Carroll (Margaret) Clifton Park, Michael G. Carroll (Melanie), Stamford CT; 24 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Patricia Poersch Robbins and an abundance of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincerest thank you to Dr. Stevens and Dr. Armenia along with their office staff for their exceptional care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 15th, 9 a.m. at St. Kateria Tekakwitha, Union Street. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 14th, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Union Street. Burial with military honors will be held at The Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: St. Kateri Takekwitha, 2216 Rosa Road, Schenectady, NY, or the Grand Boulevard Fire Company, 1079 Balltown Road Niskayuna, NY 12309. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019