Dr. Richard C. O'Neil, 88, died Friday, January 25, 2019. He was born January 28, 1930. He grew up in Chicago, earning his B.A. in French at Oberlin College and his Ph.D in Mathematics at the University of Chicago. He initially taught at Rice University and then joined the University at Albany faculty, where he retired in 2006 having been Professor of Mathematics for 38 years. Richard had a very active musical life. He played string bass in many ensembles throughout the years including the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra, the Albany Symphony, and the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra. One of his greatest joys was playing in weekly chamber music gatherings with friends. Richard loved to travel with his family, spending two years abroad in France and Italy, and making several trips around Europe and to our national parks. Studying ancient and modern languages was a passion. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Elizabeth; his brother, Dr. John O'Neil of Cary, NC; and his four children, Rebecca (Steven) Syrotynski of East Greenbush, Sean (Emilie) O'Neil of Wayland, MA, André O'Neil of Guilderland, and Daniel O'Neil of New York City. He was the loving grandfather of Joshua, Jonathan, and Alexandra. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to Cathy Svenson for providing steady companionship to Richard during his final weeks. A celebration of Richard's life will be held the weekend of April 6 and 7. Details to be announced at CannonFuneral.com, where you may also express sympathy or share a treasured memory. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to Memorial Concert Band of Colonie, memorialbandcolonie.weebly.com, Schenectady Symphony Orchestra, schenectadysymphony.org/wordpress, or the Brain Injury Association of New York State, bianys.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019