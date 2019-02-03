Roger V. Howard – Marina Owner Mr. Roger Howard of Ormond Beach Florida died Thursday January 31, 2019, peacefully with his wife and daughter at his side after a brief illness. Roger was born in Glens Falls, NY on June 15, 1940. Roger was predeceased by his mother, Grace Mann Howard and father Verne A. Howard. He was raised in Glens Falls and spent summers at his beloved Lake George. After high school Roger graduated from Norwich University as a lieutenant and was stationed in Germany. After his service Mr. Howard returned to Lake George and started Dunham's Bay Sea Ray. Later on expanding other marinas in Lake Champlain, a dealership in Burlington Vt. and a main show room in Albany, NY. Roger is survived by his wife Lynn C. Howard of Ormond Beach, a sister Barbara Unger and her husband (Dr. Pat Unger) of Melbourne Fl, a sister Tina Collins and her husband (Peter Collins) of Lake George, N.Y. a step daughter Robin Ross (Daniel Ross) of Pattersonville N.Y. and two sons Health and Travis Howard along with several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roger was a longtime member of the Lake George Club along with many other organizations such as Rotary and the Lake George Association. Roger was a licensed pilot and an avid boating enthusiast. Roger also enjoyed golfing, but his favorite place to be was cruising Lake George in his 30' Hacker Craft where he and Lynn spent many enjoyable times together. He lived his life with kindness and great compassion. Roger will forever be known as a true gentleman and deeply missed by anyone who's path he crossed. Roger was one of the last of the truly "nice guys". A private service will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery in the spring. Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019