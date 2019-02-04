Rolf Guendel, 73, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born in Germany, he immigrated to the U.S. with his family at the age of two. He grew up in Boston, NY and attended college at SUNY Fredonia. Rolf served in the U.S Army. Following a career with Honeywell, Rolf began his own computer consulting business, Innovative Business Solutions. Rolf loved golfing, and also enjoyed sailing, skiing, playing Chess, a good meal, family gatherings, and keeping in touch with friends from Hamburg High School. His nephew and nieces were his greatest source of joy. Following his brother's death, Rolf stepped in with a never-ending amount of love and support for his niece and sister-in-law. Rolf's skills and interests led him to involvement with the Troy Pistol League, the Empire State Aerosciences Museum and the Schenectady Winter Sports Club. Rolf was predeceased by his siblings, Ursula Rausch and Gerd Guendel. Survivors include: Germany relatives, Uncle, Claus-Hartwig Heesch (wife, Brigitte) and their family; brother-in-law, Neil Rausch (wife, Hilda); sister-in-law, Diane Guendel and her whole family; nephew, Timothy Rausch (wife, Gina); and nieces, Amanda Rausch and Hanna Jane Guendel. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 followed by a Celebration of Rolf's Life service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held in the Spring in the Clifton Park Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Captain Community Human Services, (www.captaincares.org) or another . For additional service information or to express on-line condolences, please visit gordoncemerickfuneral home.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary