Romanina Palma, 58, passed away suddenly on February 2, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Born in Breuillet, France on November 19, 1960, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Agnesa DiCocco Fraioli. Romanina came to the U.S. with her family as a child and was schooled in Schenectady. Romanina lived in Glenville for many years and participated in running the family business, Giulio's Pizza and Deli. Family was everything to her, appreciating the joys of being surrounded by her grandchildren whom she adored. Her passions included cooking, baking and caring for her animals. Survivors include her beloved husband, Rocky of 41 years; her children, daughters, Rita Casasola (Rafael), Angela Dercole and her son, Rocky Palma; her brothers, Bernardo Fraioli, Elio (Denise) Fraioli and Tonino Fraioli; granddaughters, Selah and Gemma Casasola and brother-and sister-in-law, Lucio and Anna Palma. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday (Feb. 7) at 9 a.m. at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Calling hours, Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia-Glenville. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorials may be made in Romanina's name to NAMI Schenectady, PO Box 974, Schenectady, NY 12301-0974. Online condolences glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019