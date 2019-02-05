Ronald H. Kowalski, 77, died Sunday, February 3, 2019, at home. Ron was born in Schenectady, the son of Ignacy and Sophie Kowalski and had attended Schenectady schools. He was a proud US Air Force veteran. He had worked at Schenectady Inc. for 33 years, retiring in 2007. Ron loved being outdoors, working in his yard and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Rice Kowalski. Ron is also survived by a son, Ernest Conti and "Father figure" to Caren Thompson; a sister, Gertrude Barbato; two grandsons, Skyler Conti and Alexander Nisky; Beloved "Papa" to Scotty Thompson and the late Garrett Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his siblings, Jessie Golda, Edward, Henry, Joseph and Stephen Kowalski. Funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening, at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Calling hours will precede the service 4:30 to 6:30 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary