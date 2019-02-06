|
Russell W. Diegel, 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Russell was born on January 27, 1963 to Patricia Edmunds Butler and the late Paul Diegel. Survived by his daughter, Krystle Haight; sons, Tyler, Dillion & Cole Diegel; his siblings, Sandra Clavell, Paul, Bruce & Roger Diegel; grandchildren, Clover & Tucker Haight. Services for Russell will be held in the spring with a time to follow. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019