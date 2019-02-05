Ruth Elizabeth Edwards, 89, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on January 31, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Alice May Scheid. Ruth was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and married her beloved late husband William David Edwards on May 19,1951 while she was still living in Lancaster. Ruth and her family moved to Glenville in 1961. She was a homemaker while raising her children, making sure they had everything they needed. After her children were grown, she was the executive secretary for Attorney George Camino. Ruth was a longtime faithful member of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd in Glenville, often volunteering her time in the office. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Schenectady County Public Library for several years. A very outgoing woman, she enjoyed socializing with her friends. Above all she loved her family and cherished her times spent with them. She often enjoyed her time at the family country home in Quechee, VT. She will be remembered for always being there for her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William in 2003. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephanie Edwards, Dr. Michael (Susan) Edwards, Amy (John) George and Jennifer (Patrick) McGowan; as well as her grandchildren, Max Messing, Adam Messing, Jamie Edwards, Byron Edwards, Amanda Edwards, Hannah George, Cameron George, Liam George, Julia McGowan and Shane McGowan. Also surviving is her cousin, Kenneth Scheid and many friends. Calling hours for Ruth will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd., Glenville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the church. A reception will follow at the church Fellowship hall. Ruth will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Ruth's family would like to thank her caregivers Sarah McCarley, Joyce Simpson, her nurse Cheryl Osterhout-Dayter, the staff at Saratoga Hospital, Rev. Deron J. Milleville and Jaime Ladouceur for the care and compassion shown to Ruth. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, 547 Saratoga Rd, Glenville, NY 12302, or City Mission, 425 Hamilton St, Schenectady, NY 12305 or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary