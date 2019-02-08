Sandra Jean Roth Paffenback, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on February 1, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Mrs. Paffenback was born on June 20, 1935 in Schenectady, New York, and was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Paffenback, and grandson, Adam Figlewski. Mrs. Paffenback began her career at General Electric Company in Schenectady before marrying and becoming a homemaker. After raising her children, she became a buyer for WaldenBooks. Upon retiring and moving to Conway, South Carolina, she was an active member of the Conway Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. She enjoyed square dancing, golf, bridge, arts and crafts, and travel. She is survived by daughter, Victoria Figlewski, son, Michael Paffenback and wife Beth, and daughter, Laurie Hochberg and husband Paul. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Pamela DePasquale and husband Frank. Mrs. Paffenback leaves 10 grandchildren, Jason (wife Katrina), Kristen (husband Daniel) Jeffrey, Lauren, Luke (wife Deanna), Nathan (wife Rebecca), Steven, Matthew, Samantha, and Jennifer, as well as six great-grandchildren, Landon, Brynn, Adelynn, Logan, Theodore, and Arlo. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Conway Medical Center Foundation (cmcfoundationsc.com). Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary