Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Sookja Na Steiger Obituary
Sookja Na Steiger, 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Seoul, Korea on November 5, 1953, Sookja immigrated to the United States in 1991. A homemaker, she was a deacon member of the Albany Calvary Church in Niskayuna, NY. Sookja is survived by her husband of 26 years, John M. Steiger and a sister, Killja Na and brother in Korea and several nieces and nephews. A visitation for Sookja will be held on Monday evening, February 11th at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Niskayuna Reformed Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Sookja's memory. To leave a message of condolence for her family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
