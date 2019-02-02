Stephen M. Van Der Volgen Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 after succumbing to a battle with cancer. Born on April 1, 1963, Stephen was the son of the late Stephen Sr. and Carolyn (Klinger) Van Der Volgen. He is survived by his daughter, Jenna (George) Van Der Volgen; his sister, Denise (Allen) Ayotte; and his two nieces, Stephanie (Jonathan Charon) Ayotte and Christina Ayotte; as well as several other family members and close friends. Steve served his community for over twenty years as a volunteer firefighter. He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting, fishing, and his dog, Sadie. Watching NASCAR and grilling delicious meals for his family and friends were two of his favorite pastimes. His unending loyalty, great sense of humor, stubbornness and generous heart will forever be missed. A graveside service will be held Tuesday February 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's honor to Saratoga County Community Hospice. To leave condolence messages, please visit jonesfh.net. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary