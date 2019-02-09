Steven J. Kelly, 86, of Cobleskill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at home under the loving care of his wife and hospice. Steve was born August 17, 1932 in Schoharie, NY and graduated from Schoharie High School where he was active in FFA and basketball. He would later enlist in the US Army serving honorably until 1958 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic. Upon returning to his native Schoharie County, Steve worked at various places mostly driving truck. He worked for Bob Benninger, Alco Equipment, Albright Dairy and lastly, for NYS Supply Support delivering Food & Supplies to NYS facilities, retiring in 1994. Steve also operated a snowplowing business for many years, was a volunteer with the Central Bridge Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, square dancing, bowling, camping, playing softball, basketball, riding motorcycle, and old cars, especially his '40 Chevy Coupe. Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Morse) Kelly, whom he married June 30, 1984; his daughter, Stephanie (Karl) Remmers of West Berne; his granddaughter, Nicole (Derrick); four great-grandchildren; his step-daughter, Susan (Lon) Dean of New Windsor, MD; his step-son, Stephen Klock of Endicott; seven step-grandchildren, Nicole, Brad, Leslie, Kyle, Mindy, Heather and Alisyn; 17 step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Delores Jansen of Berne; along with several nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by several siblings. A calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Valley Bible Baptist Church, 745 Mineral Springs Road, Cobleskill, NY followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Kelly to the Central Bridge Fire Department and Rescue Squad, PO Box 294, Central Bridge, NY 12035 OR the Valley Bible Baptist Church, 745 Mineral Springs Road, Cobleskill, NY 12043. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Kelly family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Steve's family. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary