God called her by name on 8/18/1960. God called her home on 1/2/2019. God held Susan in the palm of his hand for 58 years. A child of God born to Marjorie Pitcher Pryba and Oscar Nicholas Pryba of Schenectady, NY. Susan was a Certified Senior Nurses Aide in the State of Florida. She cared for many patients at a local hospital as well as being a private duty In-home caretaker.As a Certified Senior Nurses Aide she made her patients feel comfortable, special and loved. Our sister died at home after courageously fighting a 37 year battle with type 1 diabetes along with a recent diagnosis of cancer of the pelvis. Susan knew she was being held in the palm of Gods hands at all times through her life. While at home her beloved Dashhound family comforted her. The love her seven dogs bestowed on our sister gave her great comfort and joy. Susan leaves behind her husband of 38 years Roger Lee Boggs; a son, Roger Nicholas Boggs and wife, Carrie; along with grandsons, Robert and Levi all from Satsuma, FL. Susan also had three sisters, Diane (Ken) Christenson, Linda Lee Pryba Articolo and Christine (Don) Wtodarczak; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. We ask that you do an act of kindness in memory of our sister Susan Marie (Susie). Our sister will be forever in our hearts. We love you Susie! Diane, Linda and Christine. We are thankful for the condolences and prayers for our Sister at this time. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary