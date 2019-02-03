Clifton Park – Susanne Bakowski, 67, of Clifton Park passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019. Born in Schenectady on September 25, 1951, Susanne was the eldest of three daughters of Henry and Louise (DeBraccio) Bakowski. Sue grew up on Lower Broadway in Schenectady and Sacandaga Road in Scotia, and graduated with honors from Notre Dame High School in 1969. Sue graduated with honors from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 1974 and later received her M.B.A. from Syracuse University. Sue served her community as a pharmacist for over 40 years, holding various roles helping patients across New York state and Connecticut. Sue loved spending her time devouring books, conquering NYT crossword puzzles, watching sports (especially the Yankees), playing cards and traveling with her friends and family. She was an expert artisan and made countless knit creations for her loved ones. Her nieces could always count on seeing Aunt Sue's supporting smile at each of their concerts, recitals and games. Above all, Sue found her life's serenity at Sacandaga Lake where she cherished many years of happy memories with her family. It is there that her family will remember her most. Susanne is survived by her sisters Patricia (Rick) Winkler of Scotia and Nancy (John Paquette) Bakowski of Bowie, MD. Aunt Sue is also survived by her nieces Erika Winkler, Dr. Jessica (Dr. Alexander) Riccio, Courtney (Christopher) Honeywell, Stephanie Winkler and Jocelyn Paquette, as well as her great-niece Ava Louise Riccio. Susanne is predeceased by her parents Henry and Louise. Susanne's family will be celebrating her life privately. Her memory may be honored by donating to the Sacandaga Valley Arts Network (SVAN), P.O. Box 660, Northville, New York, 12134. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary