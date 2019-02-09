Sylvia M. James, 73, passed away on Sunday, January 27th at her home in Niskayuna, NY. Born in Rotterdam, NY on January 27, 1946, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Chelf) Harley and was a graduate of Mohonasen High School and the State University of New York at Brockport. A physical education teacher in the Niskayuna School District for over 30 years, Sylvia retired from Craig School. A field hockey coach for many years, Sylvia was a loving mother and a friend to all. Predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Charles F. James in 2017, she was also predeceased by her son, Scott Therriault and her grandson, Billy Therriault. She is survived by her son, Bryan Therriault and wife Erica; her step-daughters, Jennifer Price her husband Robbie and Pamela James; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Justin, Marlowe, Dylan, Alexandra and Ella. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. at Park View Cemetery, 40 Fehr Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304 to which relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to: Animal Shelter of Schoharie County, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY, 12092. To leave a message or a condolence for Sylvia's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary