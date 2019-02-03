Services Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518) 399-1630 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:30 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Service 6:30 PM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 806 Union St. Schenectady , NY View Map Resources More Obituaries for Teresa Finley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Teresa Finley

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Teresa Finley, 76, died on Sunday January 27th, from complications of an operation performed at Albany Medical Center. Teresa was born on 5 June 1942, in Brooklyn NY to Patrick Mulkeen of Aghamore and Sligo, and Bridget Mulkeen, nee Feeney, of Graffeymore and Sligo. However, the part of her life spent in Ireland would have a lasting effect. Teresa trained as a nurse at Paddington General Hospital in London, where she met and roomed with other young people from around the world. After emigrating to the U.S., Teresa got her RN license at Brooklyn State Hospital. Teresa then did pediatric nursing at Polyclinic Hospital in NYC. In 1968 she met and married her future husband. Their first child, Catherine Maeve, was born in 1973 at Teaneck Hospital in Leonia NJ. After the family moved to the Capital District, their son, David Patrick, was born at St. Clare's in Schenectady. By nature, Teresa was quiet and reserved. Yet, throughout her life from inside of herself, she seemed to draw an awareness that transcended mere knowledge. A woman of few, well-chosen words, she loved wit, quips, and word-play. Her son once dubbed her an "Easy Laugher." Because of her, Teresa's family took delight in light, often self-deprecatory, banter. The game of Balderdash delighted her--and she didn't care who won or lost. She was comfortable with silence, and often said that a "companionable silence" is as good as conversation. She was ever curious and had an unquenchable thirst to learn, both tinged with amusement at all human foibles. Teresa got this from her father who, before migrating to the US, had fought in his country's Easter Uprising. Like his daughter, Patrick Mulkeen was an unfailingly curious, read widely and came to his own, independent, morally-informed, conclusions. Teresa read widely, formed her own opinions, and was fiercely independent, but she generally kept here opinions to herself. Arguments, complaining, or rehashing setbacks or problems were all alien to her nature. One of Nature's true aristocrats, she quickly grew bored with anything that was not amusing or fun, and stoically accepted what could not be undone, and when possible, from it to quickly move on. Teresa grew indignant at any injustice done to others, but devoted her considerable talents to nurturing and protecting those she loved. To them she was passionately devoted, fiercely loyal, and unstintingly generous. For her, money's only use was to make life better, and to share good times and meals with family and friends. And, when dining out, she also tipped generously. When she thought it necessary, her strong will led her to quit smoking cold and to quickly lose weight and not gain it back. Although Teresa deeply disliked going through the mail, talking on the telephone, and anything automotive, when her husband had to stop driving she became their sole driver. She had become a competent, cautious and safe driver. And, so motoring everywhere unexpectedly became an additional source of deep companionship. Her openness of mind and independent spirit allowed her to support her children no matter what path they chose. Teresa was fascinated, even bemused, by the darker side of human nature. She loved true crime stories, fiction by Agatha Christie, Celia Fremlin, and the Bronte Sisters. The couple also listened to many of their favorite books while driving, and together watched scores of old -- and American noir -- films. They also attended the Schenectady Civic Theater, Theater Voices, events at Proctors, and opera at Glimmerglass. Because Ireland continued to exert a strong influence on her, the couple visited there often, and also Australia and N. Zealand, Europe, Bolivia, Turkey, Israel and China. In 2000, as the first leg of their first of many multi-country trips, they attended this century's first World's Fair in Hanover, Germany. Most often their self-guided trips were meticulously researched and planned down to the last detail by Teresa. Included were trips to film festivals in Ireland, Switzerland and Montreal. In 2018, shortly after the couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Teresa was no longer able to drive the couple to their exercise and yoga classes at the Glenville Sr. Center. But the discovery of a caring community and countless volunteers so ready to help others proved heartwarming. The passing of so bright a star, so blithe a spirit, leaves a space in the hearts of all who knew and loved her that will not be easily filled. Teresa leaves behind her husband, Barry, her children Catherine Maeve and David Patrick, her son-in-law Glenn; nieces Siobhan Mulkeen and Mary Kate Cunningham (Joe, John, Billy, Julia, Margaret); cousin Philomena McLoughlin (Tanya Kilfeather and family, Bobby, Sharon, Rhona, Trisha). Calling hours for Teresa Finley will be held on February 8, 2019 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville, New York. A Service of Remembrance will follow at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, New York. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 3, 2019