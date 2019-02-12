Terry "Mema" Stewart, 74, of Whitesides Road, Galway, passed away on Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady on March 28, 1944 a daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Gage Martin and was a 1962 graduate of Mohonasen High School. Terry lived in Galway since 1971. She enjoyed raising her family and loved spending time with them and her friends. Terry loved being outdoors and loved campfires. Mrs. Stewart was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Broadalbin. She was married to Kenneth Stewart on June 15, 1963. He died on August 11, 2010. In addition to her husband and parents, Terry was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Roy. Survivors include her four children, Tracey (Brad) Phillips and Sonya (Harry) Earley, all of Middle Grove, Kenneth Stewart of Galway, and Martin (Lisa) Stewart of Broadalbin; a sister, Wendy (Rick) Gibson of Malta; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine companion, Pepe. Cremation took place at Park View Crematorium, Schenectady. A calling hour will be held on Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 West Main Street Broadalbin from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a memorial service at noon at the church, with the Rev. Linda Martin officiating. Final burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, Galway. Memorial contributions may be made or to the First Presbyterian Church, both in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary