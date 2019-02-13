Doctor William B. Dickinson, 93, son of the late William Emmett Dickinson and Mary Margaret Derryberry Dickinson, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, January 28, 2019 at home. He was born in Norfolk, VA on January 20, 1926. He received his elementary education there and then graduated from Boy's High School in Atlanta, GA in 1943 where he was class valedictorian. He received a B.A. degree from Emory University in 1946 (Phi Beta Kappa) a M.S. degree from Emory in organic chemistry in 1947 and a PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) under the direction of Dr. S.M. McElvain in 1950. Having already spent two years as a teaching assistant at Wisconsin he was then employed by the Sterling-Winthrop Research Institute in Rensselaer, NY where he attained the rank of Senior Chemist, retiring in 1988. During his 37 year career there he was elected to the New York Academy of Sciences in 1963. He was the author of several scientific articles and received 35 U.S. and foreign patents. As a longtime active member of the Schenectady Church of Christ, he served as an usher, Sunday School teacher, Auditor and Trustee. An enthusiastic tennis player, he played in many local matches and tournaments and was a founding member of the Albany Tennis Association, serving as its first treasurer. Pursuing activities he enjoyed as a youth, he became active in artistic roller skating, reaching the Gold Bar proficiency level in dance and ultimately gaining coveted commissions as Gold Medal Judge in both dance and figures. Dr. Dickinson was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Dickinson of Gainesville, GA and Frances E. Dickinson Edwards of Sandy Springs, GA. He is survived by a nephew, Michael E. (Vicki) Edwards of Oxford, GA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service which will be conducted Saturday, February 16 at 11 a.m. at the Schenectady Church of Christ, 2042 Balltown Rd., Niskayuna. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. preceding the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady Church of Christ, 2042 Balltown Rd., Niskayuna, NY 12309 or to the William B. Dickinson Trust (C/O Nicholas Bruno, Attorney, 4 Springhurst Dr. Suite, 207, East Greenbush, NY 12061); which will provide fellowship grants for postgraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin and Emory University. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary