Arthur "Jerome" Edwards was born on January 5, 1944, and passed away at his home Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 75. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Feed My Sheep Ministries in Lincoln, AL. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor David Kearley will officiate. Mr. Edwards is survived by his wife of 56 years, Colleen Edwards, daughters, Vickie (Jorge) Henriquez of Clanton, Tammy Edwards, of Ohatchee; son, Keith (Quata) Edwards, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Macias, Jeffery (Samantha) Territo, Mario Henriquez, Magdalena Henriquez, Jorge Henriquez, Jr., Amanda Edwards, Kayla (Trey) Cunningham, Tabatha Edwards, Carly Edwards, Esther Edwards, Alena Edwards, Elijah Edwards, Joshua Edwards, Micah Edwards, Jessica Laffosse, Necey Ellis; sister, Ann Kiker, of Florida; 14 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Edwards; parents, Claude and Annie Edwards; four brothers and two sisters. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

