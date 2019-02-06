A memorial service for Betty Farrell Daugherty, age 75 will be held Thursday February 7th, 3:30 PM at St. Simon Peter Episcopal Church, Pell City, Alabama. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Betty was a teacher and retired from the Calhoun County schools system. Mrs. Daugherty passed away at home January 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her parents James W. Farrell and Ruth I. Farrell. She is survived by husband Larry Daugherty and daughter Cheryl Pierce(Joel), two grandsons Dustin and Andrew Shears(Brittney), and two great grandchildren Blakely Kate and Mason. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Simon Peter memorial fund, the Pell City ASPCI and the Pell City Love Pantry. Condolences may be offered to the Daugherty family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 6, 2019