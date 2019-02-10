Funeral service for Garner Martin, age 82, of Sylacauga will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel with the Rev. Ronny Murdock and Rev. Thomas Duke officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:30-8PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Martin passed away February 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Misty Dawn Horn, parents: Claude and Lizzie Martin, sister: Lovinia Hosey and brothers: Amos Martin and Terrell Martin. He worked at Sylacauga wholesale before opening Garner's Auto Detail and he was an avid golfer.
Survivors are his wife: Edith B. Martin, daughters: Dottie Arnold, Renee Roysden, grandchildren: Nancy Arnold, Bud Arnold, Rose Roysden, Craig Roysden, great grandchildren: Janie Lynn Gray, Tyler Picca, Lily Picca and numerous nieces and nephews.
