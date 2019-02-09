Graveside service for Janice Marie Knight, age 69, of Sylacauga will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3PM at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Courson, David Lawrence and Brent Atchley officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8PM at Curtis and Son North Chapel. Mrs. Knight passed away on February 8, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Odena Baptist Church and was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid gardener who loved her flowers. Survivors are her husband: Lawson Ray Knight, daughters: Amanda Knight Atchley (Brent), Angela Knight Lawrence (David), brothers: Terry Allen Howard, James William Howard, sister: Brenda Howard Tillerson, grandchildren: Chelsea Strong, Kyle Woods, Jessie Atchley, Lexie Lawrence, Logan Lawrence, Asher Lawrence and great grandchild: Raelyn Strong. Pallbearers will be Ollie J. Heath, Brent Atchley, David Lawrence, Jon Strong, Kyle Woods, Logan Lawrence. Online condolences can be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 9, 2019