Graveside service for Jerry Looney, age 75 of Sylacauga, will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Marble City Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Dale Abrams officiating. He is survived by his nephews, Gary Looney and Keith Looney (Anita); nieces, Pam Whitman (Bill) and Andrea Martin (Sam); special friend, Bob Kidd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ottis A. Looney Sr., and Elzie Stokes Looney, brothers, Ottis A. Looney, Jr. and Melvin Looney. Online memorials may be made at www.curtisandsonfh.com Curtis and Son North Chapel will direct the service.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 9, 2019