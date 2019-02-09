Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse H. Simpson. View Sign

Jesse H. Simpson, 76, passed away at his residence on Friday, February 8, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Talladega Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. Rev. David Vick will officiate. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Talladega. Mr. Simpson was a member of the Eastaboga Masonic Lodge No 155, member of American Legion Post 017, and a former member of the Talladega Rescue Squad. He was a former Acting Chief and Captain of the Talladega Fire Department where he retired after 32 years of service. Mr. Simpson served in the U. S. Army and was an active guard during the building of the Berlin Wall. Mr. Simpson is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Simpson; father, Otis Simpson; mother, Marvin Simpson; son, Dennis Simpson; brothers, James Simpson and Eugene Simpson; sister, Beatrice Bates; and grandson, Blake Simpson. He is survived by his sons, Ricky (Angela) Simpson, Kevin (Maria) Simpson; Stepson, Cecil (Stacey) Garrison; daughters, Kaye Jackson, Eizabeth (Stewart) Carpenter, and stepdaughter, Jeanette Milam; brother, Truman Simpson; sisters, Virginia (Frank) Browning, Elsie Lightsey, Evelyn Lightsey, and Kathryn Hutton; grandchildren, Jennifer Burdette, Kristy Dean, Johnny Rushing, Barry Milam, Todd Garrison, Dillon Garrison, Gracie Stanford, Josalynn Simpson, Coy Carpenter, Eli Carpenter, and Alex Carpenter; as well as a host of great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be members of the Talladega Fire Department. Talladega Funeral Home will direct the services.

65001 AL Highway 77 N , P.O. Box 843

Talladega , AL 35160

