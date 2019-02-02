Funeral service for Larry Kelley, 67, will be Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Radney-Smith Chapel at 1 p.m. with Minister Joe Kelley officiating. Burial will be in Talladega Springs Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Kelley.
Mr. Kelley died Friday, February 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Janie Kelley, and two brothers, Billy Wayne Kelley (Chae) and Eugene Kelley (Wanda).
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kelley, sister, Mildred Jenkins, brothers, Donald Kelley (Glenda), Bobby Kelley (Debbie), Joe Kelley (Karen), Tony Kelley, sister, Renita Brown, son, Tim Epperson Kelley (Son Dee), daughters, Tonya Mitchell (Jay), Sonya Kelley, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tim Martin, Ken Fix, Chad Browning, Nathan Kelley, Jake Chandler, and Anthony Kelley.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.
Radney-Smith Funeral Home
320 North Elm Avenue
Sylacauga, AL 35150
(256) 245-1616
Published in The Daily Home from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019