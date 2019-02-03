Mrs. Myra Eiland Hassell of Childersburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, the 24th of January 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Childersburg with Rev. Jaime Pangman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob E. Hassell; sister Linda E. Moran from Richmond, Virginia; nieces Jennifer Moran Anderson, Jill Hassell Wootten, and Patti Bartelt Drake; as well as nephew Steve Bartelt. She is further survived by a large circle of close friends and former students.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Stacey Hassell, and her parents, Johnnie and Lillian Eiland.
Mrs. Hassell was a beloved wife and retired teacher who touched the lives of many.
PALLBEARERS
Former Teachers and Students of Childersburg High School, Honorary Pallbearers
Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel will direct the services.
Published in The Daily Home on Feb. 3, 2019